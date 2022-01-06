Mangala Exp gets one more LHB coach rake

Railways has allotted a fifth LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coach rake for Train No 12617 /12618 Ernakulam Jn-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Jn Mangala Superfast Express services.

A release from Southern Railway here said that the Railways has already notified that Train No 12617 Ernakulam Jn-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Express will run with LHB rakes from Ernakulam Jn on Sundays, Mondays, Saturdays and Fridays starting on different dates in December 2021. Similarly, Train No 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Jn Mangala Express was notified for running with LHB rakes from Hazrat Nizamuddin on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Tuesdays and Mondays starting on different dates in December and January.

With the allotment of the fifth rake, Train No 12617 will run with LHB coaches from Ernakulam from February 2 (Thursday) and Train No 12618 from Hazrat Nizamuddin from February 6 (Sunday).

The composition of Mangala Express on these dates will be revised to have two AC 2-tier Coaches, six AC 3-tier Coaches, eight Sleeper Class Coaches, three General Second Class Coaches, one Pantry Car and Two Generator and Luggage-cum-Brake Van coaches. Two remaining rakes with ICF coaches will be converted to LHB coaches in a phased manner.