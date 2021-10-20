Mandatory combination system done away with under National Education Policy 2020

MANGALURU

Undergraduate students of arts and science under the new National Education Policy 2020 at Mangalore University will have to select only two core subjects as optionals from the academic year 2021-22.

In addition, they have to select one subject from the list of open electives. It enables a student to have multi-disciplinary study. With this, the erstwhile system of mandatory combinations has been done away with.

While selecting the open electives science students can select subjects from arts and vice-versa.

Sources in the university told The Hindu that as per the draft regulations, a student who enters the fourth year (honours) will have to study only one core subject.

In addition to the two core subjects and an open elective subject, the undergraduate students will have to study environmental studies and gender equity and Constitution of India and human rights in the first two years. They are called ability enhancement subjects.

Of them, one paper will have to be opted for in the second semester and another one will have to be studied in the fourth semester.

Sources said that along with them, the students will also have to opt for valued based subjects like yoga, health and wellness, sports, NCC, NSS, and cultural activities in all semesters till three years. They need not opt for them in the fourth year (during honours).

They said that students will have to opt for skill enhancement subjects in the first and third semesters. Some of such subjects are like cyber security, professional communication, artificial intelligence, and digital fluency.

Sources said for all monodiscipline courses, like BCom, BBA, BCA, fashion design, interior design, their mandatory core subjects will continue.

They said that while selecting the two core subjects under science, the university will make certain suggestions to students on which are the two core subjects can be selected together. But it is only an advice and students need not follow it.

For example, a student opting for bio-technology as a core subject can select from among chemistry, biochemistry, micro biology, botany, zoology, home science as the second core subject. If a student opted for genetics as a core subject the second core subject can be selected from among botany, zoology, microbiology, biotechnology, sericulture, chemistry, and biotechnology.

They said that the draft might undergo certain modifications while the decision making bodies of the university will finally approve the regulations.