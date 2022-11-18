Managements of unaided PU colleges in coastal Karnataka float association

November 18, 2022 11:07 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - MANGALURU

: Founders and managements of unaided pre-university colleges in the State have floated the Karnataka Unaided Pre-University College Management Association (KUPMA) to protect their interests, according to president of the association M. Mohan Alva who is the chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri.

Addressing mediapersons in Mangaluru on November 17, Mr. Alva said that Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B. C. Nagesh has been requested to inaugurate the association in the second week of December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have over 200 unaided pre-university colleges imparting quality and value-based education. Private unaided primary, high school and degree college managements have their respective associations. But the managements of unaided pre-university colleges did not have any association.

“Unaided pre-university colleges face hurdles in imparting quality education, in human resource management and in many other areas. The hurdles and confusion could also be because of lack of response from the government. Many a times, the institutions themselves solve their problems. But as standalone entities, it is not possible for institutions to solve the most difficult issues,” he said.

Association membership and office-bearers

The initial fee for membership is ₹10,000 and the annual membership fee is ₹1,000.

Narendra L. Nayak, founder Expert Pre-University Colleges, is the secretary of the association.

Trending

Sudhakar Shetty, president, Jnanasudha Educational Institutions, Ajekar; Yuvaraj Jain, chairman, Excellent Educational Institutions, Moodbidri; and Manjunatha Revankar, chairman, Suraj Pre-University College, Mangaluru are vice-presidents.

Albert Rodriguez, Dandatheertha Pre-University College, Uliyargoli, Udupi is the joint secretary, and Ramesh, Kowdooru, adviser, Shakthi Educational Institutions, Mangaluru is the treasurer.