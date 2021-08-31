Man who stabbed friend also dies

He had stabbed himself after attacking her in Udupi

Sandesh Kulal, 26, who was admitted to private hospital with a self-inflicted stab injury after stabbing his friend in Udupi, died on August 31.

Sandesh waylaid his friend Somyashri, 26, and stabbed her multiple times in full public view in Santekatte, Udupi on August 30. He then stabbed himself. Both were rushed to the private hospital where Somyashri succumbed on August 30 night. Kulal died at 6.30 a.m. on August 31, police said.

The police said Somyashri, a data entry operator in a nationalised bank, was in the same college as Sandesh, who was a computer operator in a medical shop. They knew each other for eight years.

A few days ago, Somyashri got engaged and was to get married in September. Sandesh had called Somyashri a couple of days ago to express his anguish over her marriage.

On August 30, she was returning home after work on her scooter when Sandesh blocked her way. They had a heated argument before onlookers saw Sandesh stabbing Somyashri and then himself.

The autopsy of Somyashri was carried out in the early hours of August 31 while that of Kulal was done around noon, police said.

(Those in distress and having suicidal tendency can contact Arogya Sahayavani on 104 or call Mental health helpline 08046110007)