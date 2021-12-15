Man who made derogatory post on Gen. Rawat traced

Mangaluru

15 December 2021 01:14 IST

The city police on Tuesday traced Shrinivas Karkala from the city, who is accused of a Facebook post with derogatory reference to the former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said because of his physical condition the police took legal opinion, wherein it was stated that there was no need for his custodial investigation.

Hence the police did not arrest him, he said. The city police team have gathered evidence to show that the post was by Mr. Karkala, he added.

Following a complaint by Sushanth Poojary on December 10, the Mangaluru South police registered a case for alleged derogatory references to Gen. Rawat and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Facebook posts made from accounts of Shrinivas Karkala, Vasanth Kumar T.K., and Subbarao Ravikumar. The case was registered for offences punishable under Sections 505 (1) (A), 505 (1)(B) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.