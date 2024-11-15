ADVERTISEMENT

Man who extorted resident of ₹68 lakh through ‘digital arrest’ held

Published - November 15, 2024 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammed Nashat of Koyilandy, Kerala | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

K.P. Sahil of Kozhikode, Kerala | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nissar, a resident of Ernakulam district of Kerala | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru police have arrested three persons from Kerala, allegedly involved in two separate cyber crime cases, including a case of extorting money through ‘digital arrest’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kavoor police arrested Nissar, a resident of Ernakulam district of Kerala, on the charge of posing as a CBI officer and extorting ₹68 lakh from a Kavoor resident by ‘digitally arresting’ him. Nissar was arrested in Ernakulam and was produced on Friday before a city Magistrate, who remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. He is accused in six cyber crime cases, including a case from Bengaluru, the police said in a release.

Investment fraud

The Kavoor police also arrested K.P. Sahil of Kozhikode and Mohammed Nashat of Koyilandy for their alleged involvement in investment fraud. They were accused of cheating a Kavoor resident of ₹90 lakh. These two were also produced before the Magistrate on Friday and were remanded to Mangaluru District prison for 14 days.

The police said they are accused in four cyber crime cases. The accused made victims transfer amounts to fake bank accounts they had created. The police recovered ₹40 lakh from them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A team comprising of Kavoor Inspector Raghavendra Byndoor, Police Sub Inspector Mallikarjun Biradar and others arrested the accused, the police said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US