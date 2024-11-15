 />
Man who extorted resident of ₹68 lakh through ‘digital arrest’ held

Published - November 15, 2024 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mohammed Nashat of Koyilandy, Kerala

K.P. Sahil of Kozhikode, Kerala

Nissar, a resident of Ernakulam district of Kerala

The Mangaluru police have arrested three persons from Kerala, allegedly involved in two separate cyber crime cases, including a case of extorting money through ‘digital arrest’.

The Kavoor police arrested Nissar, a resident of Ernakulam district of Kerala, on the charge of posing as a CBI officer and extorting ₹68 lakh from a Kavoor resident by ‘digitally arresting’ him. Nissar was arrested in Ernakulam and was produced on Friday before a city Magistrate, who remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. He is accused in six cyber crime cases, including a case from Bengaluru, the police said in a release.

Investment fraud

The Kavoor police also arrested K.P. Sahil of Kozhikode and Mohammed Nashat of Koyilandy for their alleged involvement in investment fraud. They were accused of cheating a Kavoor resident of ₹90 lakh. These two were also produced before the Magistrate on Friday and were remanded to Mangaluru District prison for 14 days.

The police said they are accused in four cyber crime cases. The accused made victims transfer amounts to fake bank accounts they had created. The police recovered ₹40 lakh from them.

A team comprising of Kavoor Inspector Raghavendra Byndoor, Police Sub Inspector Mallikarjun Biradar and others arrested the accused, the police said in a statement.

