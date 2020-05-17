Man who died of cardiac issue tests positive for COVID-19

A 54-year-old man with cardiac problems, who died at the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal on May 14, later tested positive for COVID-19; and following the receipt of the report on Saturday, eight persons including three hospital staff have been put under quarantine.

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said here on Saturday that the man had come from Mumbai and was put in a quarantine centre in Kundapur. He suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the Taluk Hospital in Kundapur. He was shifted to the Kasturba Hospital on May 13, and later an operation was performed on him. But he died at the hospital May 14 owing to a severe heart attack, he said.

Since he had come from Maharashtra, his throat swab was collected and sent for examination. As per the report of the swab received on Monday, the man had tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Three staff of Kasturba Hospital, who had come in contact with the man without safety measures, and five persons who travelled with them are quarantined. The doctors and other staff who had operated on him had worn Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) as had the doctors and staff at the Taluk Hospital, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

Since the man had stayed at the quarantine centre, the administration had identified 57 persons as his primary contacts. It had also identified 38 persons as his secondary contacts, Mr. Jagadeesha said.