Man who burst crackers while travelling in car arrested

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 27, 2022 23:16 IST

The Manipal Police on Thursday arrested 26-year-old Vishal Kohli on the charge of bursting a fire cracker while he was travelling in his car recently.

Kohli, a barber in a shop in Manipal, burst the fire cracker on the roof of the car while it was on the move on Tuesday, at 9.30 p.m. The footage of Kohli bursting the fire cracker was widely circulated on the social media and some netizens demanded action for the brazen act.

A team of Manipal Police traced Kohli and arrested him for offences punishable under Sections 279 and 285 of Indian Penal Code and under Section 190 (2) of Indian Motor Vehicles Act.

