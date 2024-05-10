ADVERTISEMENT

Man threatens, extorts ₹1.6 crore from senior citizen

Published - May 10, 2024 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A senior citizen from Mangaluru was threatened by a fraudster, who posed as a police officer and extorted ₹1.6 crore from him.

In the complaint, the senior citizen said he received call on May 2 from a person claiming to be a police officer from Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch. The caller said the senior citizen had sent a parcel from Mumbai to Thailand through FedEx and it was been held by Thai customs citing presence of illegal and contraband items.. The caller said Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch was investigating the case.

Asking the senior citizen to deposit certain amount, the caller threatened to arrest his son and daughter studying abroad if he failed to send the amount. The senior citizen transferred a total of ₹1.6 crore to accounts given by the caller.

The Cyber Economics and Narcotics Crime police of Mangaluru city registered the complaint for the offence punishable under Sections 66 (C), 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act and Section 420 of Indian Penal Code.

