GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man threatens, extorts ₹1.6 crore from senior citizen

Published - May 10, 2024 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A senior citizen from Mangaluru was threatened by a fraudster, who posed as a police officer and extorted ₹1.6 crore from him.

In the complaint, the senior citizen said he received call on May 2 from a person claiming to be a police officer from Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch. The caller said the senior citizen had sent a parcel from Mumbai to Thailand through FedEx and it was been held by Thai customs citing presence of illegal and contraband items.. The caller said Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch was investigating the case.

Asking the senior citizen to deposit certain amount, the caller threatened to arrest his son and daughter studying abroad if he failed to send the amount. The senior citizen transferred a total of ₹1.6 crore to accounts given by the caller.

The Cyber Economics and Narcotics Crime police of Mangaluru city registered the complaint for the offence punishable under Sections 66 (C), 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act and Section 420 of Indian Penal Code.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / crime / police / senior citizens / Mumbai / Thailand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.