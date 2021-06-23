Man strangles son, ends life

MANGALURU

23 June 2021 19:11 IST

A 40-year-old man is said to have smothered his 15-year-old son to death and ended his life in their house in Punjalkatte, near Bantwal, on Wednesday, according to the Punjalkatte Police.

The police said that the man’s neighbours heard heated arguments between Baba Naika (40) and his son, Satwik, a Class 9 student. Hearing screams from inside the house, the neighbours called the police. When the police reached the house, the doors were locked from inside.

The police broke open the lock on the front door and entered the house to see Naika and Satwik dead in a room. Naika had hanged himself to death, while Satwik had marks of strangulation. Naika strangulated Satwik to death and then ended his life, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that the man was in an inebriated state during the argument with his son. Earlier too there were similar arguments between them.