Mangaluru

Man strangles son, ends life

A 40-year-old man is said to have smothered his 15-year-old son to death and ended his life in their house in Punjalkatte, near Bantwal, on Wednesday, according to the Punjalkatte Police.

The police said that the man’s neighbours heard heated arguments between Baba Naika (40) and his son, Satwik, a Class 9 student. Hearing screams from inside the house, the neighbours called the police. When the police reached the house, the doors were locked from inside.

The police broke open the lock on the front door and entered the house to see Naika and Satwik dead in a room. Naika had hanged himself to death, while Satwik had marks of strangulation. Naika strangulated Satwik to death and then ended his life, the police said.

The police said that the man was in an inebriated state during the argument with his son. Earlier too there were similar arguments between them.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2021 7:13:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/man-strangles-son-ends-life/article34932863.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY