Man shares OTP, loses ₹90,600

MANGALURU

13 November 2020 01:12 IST

An elderly man shared his OTP (one-time password) number with another man who called him posing as a bank official and lost ₹90,600 from his account here on Tuesday.

In a complaint filed with the Cyber Crime Police here on Wednesday, Sheikh Sahil Sahed from Bajpe said that a man called his father from Ph: 8582915634. The man said that he was an officer of a bank and informed Sahed’s father that his ATM card will get blocked if he does not take new ATM card. Sahed’s father believed the man and shared with him the OTP number he had received. Within a few minutes, ₹ 90,600 was deducted from Sahed’s father’s account.

Woman booked

A man from Sharbadkatte has accused a woman of demanding money after threatening him that she would release his photos that were deemed objectionable on the social media.

Advertising

Advertising

In a compliant to the Mangaluru East Police, the man said that he got to know of the woman through Facebook. The woman shared with him some of her photos deemed objectionable. She then asked him to share his photos. Soon after they were shared, the woman used her aides to call the man and demand money, if he did not want his images to be uploaded on the social media.