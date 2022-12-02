Man sentenced to three-year imprisonment for sexual assault

  1. EPaper
December 02, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A local district and sessions court in Udupi on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old man to three years imprisonment and fine of ₹30,000 on finding him guilty of sexually assaulting  a woman, who is a prime witness to a murder of another woman.

The 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Hegde sentenced Dhananjaya to three years of simple imprisonment and imposed fine of ₹25,000 for the offence punishable under Section 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to a woman) of IPC. Dhananjaya was sentenced to six months simple imprisonment and fined ₹5,000 for offence punishable under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

The judge also sentenced Dhananjaya to six months each for offences punishable under Sections 448, 323, and 504 of IPC respectively. All the sentences will run concurrently, the judge said.

According to the charge sheet, the sexual assault victim was a relative and neighbour of the woman who was murdered by Yogish in Kadekaru village in Udupi district on November 27, 2013. She was prime witness to the murder. On September 10, 2014, Dhananjaya, who is relative of Yogish, entered the house of the victim and assaulted her. He left the house after threatening the victim of her life if she deposes about the murder in the court.

In the judgment on Thursday, the judge said the total fine amount should be paid as compensation to the assault victim. The judge further noted that even if Dhananjaya undergoes sentence in default of payment of fine, it will not absolve him from making payment of compensation to the assault victim.

