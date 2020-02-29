Man sentenced to life for wife’s murder

MANGALURU

29 February 2020 00:03 IST

Principal District and Sessions Judge Kadloor Sathyanarayanacharya on Friday sentenced Balapppa Kelluru (48) to life on finding him guilty of murdering his wife Manjula (37) in April 2019.

According to the charge-sheet filed by the Kavoor Police, Manjula earned a living by working as a maid, while Kelluru was a construction worker. The couple were staying in a house in Borugudde of Derebail Konchady along with their four children.

On April 20, 2019, after sending his children to their grandparents house, Kelluru hacked his wife to death. Kavoor Police Inspector K.R. Nayak arrested Kelluru and filed the charge-sheet.

After hearing 18 witnesses, including Kelluru’s neighbour and children, the judge sentenced Kelluru to life and also imposed on him a fine of ₹ 10,000 for the offence of murder. The judge directed the District Legal Services Authority to consider payment of compensation to Kelluru’s children under the Karnataka Victim Compensation Scheme.