Man sentenced to life for sexually abusing daughters

The Fast Track Special Court (FTSC)-1 (PoCSO Court) in Udupi on Monday sentenced a man to life on finding him guilty of sexually abusing his teenaged daughters.

This is the first case of a man accused under Section 6 of PoCSO Act being given the maximum punishment in Udupi district as per an amendment made to the Act in 2019.

FTSC Judge Yadav Vanamala Anandrao, who found the accused guilty under Section 376 of IPC and Section 6, its equivalent in PoCSO Act, ruled that the accused will have to pay a fine of ₹ 15,000. Finding the man guilty under Section 10 of the Act, the judge directed him to pay a fine of ₹ 5,000 and an equivalent amount for the charge under Section 506 of IPC.

Both sections warranted the accused to undergo seven years rigorous imprisonment.

According to Special Public Prosecutor, FTSC-1 Y.T. Raghavendra, the court directed the accused to undergo one year imprisonment if he defaulted in paying fine.

In addition, the court directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh to the elder of the two teenaged daughters of the accused, whom the man sexually assaulted, and ₹ 1.5 lakh to the younger one whom he molested, under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

The District Legal Services Authority will hand over this amount to the victims who are under State care, at a later date through the Department of Women and Child Welfare, he said.

A case in this connection had been registered in the Hebri Police Station after a complaint the Child Protection Unit received based on information that an anganwadi teacher gave it [Child Protection Unit] on October 1, 2019.

The court heard the testimony of eight of the 26 witnesses listed by Prosecution.