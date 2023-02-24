Man sentenced to life for raping minor Dalit girl

February 24, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

A special POCSO Court on Thursday, sentenced a 35 year-old man to life imprisonment with ₹21,000 fine for raping a minor Dalit girl in a village of Bantwal taluk on February 11, 2019.

Additional District and Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO), Mangaluru, Manjula Itti had earlier convicted Satish Poojari, Pulleri House, Uli Village, Bantwal Taluk, for offences under Sections 376 and 448 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 4 of Pocso Act and Section 3 of SC/ST Act.

The then Bantwal Assistant Superintendent of Police Saidul Adavat had conducted the investigation into the case and submitted the chargesheet. The accused was arrested by the officer and chargesheet was submitted after collecting detailed evidence and producing evidences.

Special Public Prosecutor Sahana Devi had conducted the prosecution. Bantwal Sub Divisional Police Office head constable Seetharam had assisted Mr. Adavat in the investigation while women constable Safina looked after Court Monitoring Cell work.

Responding to the conviction and sentence, Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe said this should strong message to society that the law would not let go of offenders, particularly those who commit crimes against minors. He would felicitate the prosecutor and personnel who assisted in the investigation shortly.

On Friday, Mr. Amathe felicitated SPP Sahana Devi, Scientific Officer with the Regional Forensic Laboratory, M.S. Bhuvaneshwari, investigation assistant, head constable Seetharam, and Court Monitoring Cell’s constable Safina at his office in Mangaluru for their contribution in ensuring the accused got convicted and sentenced.