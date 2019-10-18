Man sentenced to life for murder

A District and Sessions Court has convicted a man of murdering his wife and sentenced him to life imprisonment. It has imposed a fine of ₹ 1 lakh on the convict.

First Additional District and Sessions Judge B. Sharada pronounced the judgment of conviction and sentenced William Lobo (37), native of Bettadakadu in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district and a resident of Paldane in Mangaluru.

The convict murdered his wife Blossom on August 8, 2017 with a machete. The court directed the District Legal Services Authority to arrange for compensation for the woman’s son.

The couple were residing in Mangaluru at a rented house that belonged to Janardhan Ameen. While Lobo was working as a driver in Bengaluru, Blossom was working in a private company in the city. The couple went through a strained relationship and that was the reason for the murder, the prosecution contended before the court.

On August 8, 2017, Lobo arrived at his residence with a machete in an autorickshaw and asked the auto driver to wait. He locked the front door and attacked Blossom with the machete. Hearing her screams, the house owner and neighbours rushed to the house and saw Blossom lying in a pool of blood. The convict had by then escaped through the rear door and fled in the autorickshaw in which he had arrived. Later, he surrendered before the Urwa Police the same night.

The then Urwa Police Inspector Ravish Nayak investigated the case and launched prosecution. In all, 26 witnesses were examined. Public Prosecutor Raju Poojary Bannadi appeared for the State.