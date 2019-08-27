Man sentenced to life for friend’s murder

Principal District and Sessions Judge Kadloor Sathyanarayacharya on Monday sentenced Jaya Madiwala, 42, of Moodbidri to life and fined him ₹10,000 for murdering his friend Shekhar Poojary, 52.

According to the chargesheet by the Moodbidri police, on October 2, 2018, Jaya met his friend in the market at Shirtady, near Moodbidri. Shekhar asked Jaya to accompany him to Andhra Pradesh.

They went to Jaya’s house and there again Shekhar asked him to accompany him to Andhra Pradesh.

Jaya suspected that Shekhar was planning to kill him in Andhra Pradesh, and then hacked him to death.

The Moodbidri police arrested Jaya and filed chargesheet for the offence under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Based on the circumstantial evidence, the Judge convicted Jaya. The Judge directed the District Legal Services Authority to consider payment of compensation to Shekhar’s wife and two children under the Karnataka Victim Compensation Scheme.