Man sentenced to 20 years RI for raping minor girl

A Mangaluru court on Saturday, September 21, sentenced 31-year-old Sadashiva of Belthangady taluk to 20 years of imprisonment on finding him guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court-2, Manu K.S., found Sadashiva guilty of offences punishable under Section 376 (3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 4 (2) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Judge sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000.

Sadashiva was also sentenced to three years of imprisonment and fined ₹5,000 for the offences punishable under Section 354 of IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act. The Judge also sentenced him to one year imprisonment and fined ₹5,000 for offence punishable under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. All the sentences will run concurrently.

Of the fine amount, the victim will get ₹50,000 as compensation. The Judge asked the District Legal Services Authority to pay the victim ₹ 1.5 lakh as compensation to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme, the Judge said.

According to the chargesheet, Sadashiva went to the victim’s house in Belthagady police station limits on August 8, 2022, and raped her. He then posted on her Facebook account expressing his regret over the incident. This forced the victim to attempt to end her life. The then Circle Inspector B. Shivakumar filed the chargesheet. K. Badarinath Nayari represented prosecution before the court.

