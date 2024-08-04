Man sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually harassing minor girl

A city Fast Track Sessions Court sentenced a 26-year-old resident of Belthangady taluk to 20 years of imprisonment on finding him guilty of sexually harassing of a 15-year-old girl.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court-2, K.S. Maanu, on Friday, August 2, sentenced Yogish to 20 years and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on finding him guilty of offence punishable under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act read with Section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Judge further asked the District Legal Services Authority to pay compensation of ₹1.5 lakh to the victim and ₹3 lakh to the female child of the victim under Section 357 (A) of Criminal Procedure Code.

As per the chargesheet, Yogish and Ravindra sexually assaulted the minor girl by taking her to an island in Savanalu in Belthangady police station limits on April 13, 2020. The two sexually assaulted the girl during the lockdown. A few weeks later, the girl gave birth to a female child. Following a complaint, the Belthangady police arrested Yogish and Ravindra and filed a chargesheet for the offences punishable under Section 6 of POSCO read with Section 376 (2) (N) of IPC.

Prosecutor Badarinath Nayyari examined 13 witnesses, including the DNA expert who gave the report that Yogish was the biological father of the girl child.

The Judge found Yogish guilty of the offences under the provisions of POSCO and IPC. The Judge acquitted Ravindra for lack of evidence.

