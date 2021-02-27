Man sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Mangaluru

27 February 2021 01:14 IST

Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Sessions Court-1) Savitri Venkataramana Bhat on Friday sentenced Naveena, 27, a resident of Shibaje village of Belthangady taluk, to 10 years rigorous imprisonment on finding him guilty of raping a 17-year-old girl.

According to chargesheet filed by Inspectors Prakash and Nagesh, Naveena was a close relative of the girl and he frequently visited her house. One day when she was alone in the house he raped her by promising marriage.

Her parents came to know of the incident when she was taken to a hospital where the doctor said she was two-months pregnant.

Following their complaint, the police arrested Naveena charging him with offences under Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act read with Section 376 of Indian Penal Code and under Section 6 (aggravated penetrated sexual assault) of POCSO Act.

During investigation of the case, the girl gave birth to a girl. The DNA test revealed that Naveena was the biological father of the girl child. As many as 16 witnesses were examined before the court. Special Public Prosecutor C. Venkataramana Swamy said the evidence of expert, who did the DNA test, proved crucial for the judge to convict Naveena.

The judge sentenced Naveena to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fined him ₹ 5,000 for the offence punishable under Section 6 of POSCO Act. He was also sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹5,000 for offence punishable under Section 4 of POSCO Act read with Section 376 (rape) of IPC.