Man loses ₹6.93 lakh in online job offer fraud

August 28, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - MANGALURU

Online job offer frauds continue in Dakshina Kannada with a 24-year-old unemployed man from Kutrupady village in Kadaba taluk losing ₹6.93 lakh to an offer of a job at Mangaluru International Airport.

In a complaint to the Dakshina Kannada Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime (CEN) police station, the man said he had posted his resume on an online job portal. On December 6, 2022, he received a call from 9568845931 where the caller informed about about job offer at Mangaluru International Airport and asked the former to email his resume to aviationjobssolutions@hotmail.com. The caller also asked the man to send ₹2,500 as file submission charge.

The caller then sought money for different charges and the youth accordingly transferred a total of ₹6.93 lakh between December 6, 2022 and July 11, 2023 using PhonePe. When there was a further demand for money, the man realised he had been cheated.

The CEN Police registered his complaint on August 25 for offences punishable under Sections 66 (C) and 66(D) of Information Technology Act.

There has been an increase in instances of online job frauds in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. A homemaker from Yedmoge village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi on August 18 reported to Shankaranarayana police about losing over ₹1.48 lakh for a part-time job.

As many as 51 complaints on online job frauds have been filed so far in Manglauru this year. Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain has cautioned people against falling prey for online job offers made by strangers.