Man kills woman, then himself

MANGALURU

18 November 2020 23:53 IST

A 44-year-old flower seller, who, according to the police, murdered a 39-year-old woman, was found dead near the latter’s body in a house in Mukka under Surathkal Police limits on Wednesday.

The Surathkal Police said that Rekha (39) did not return home. Her husband Ashok Bhandary, hearing that she was in the house of flower seller Vasant in Mukka, went to that house on Wednesday morning and found Rekha dead, with stab injuries. Vasant was found dead, hanging from the roof of the room.

The police said that Vasant knew Rekha as the latter visited the former’s shop to buy flowers. It appears that Rekha could have been stabbed by Vasant after a heated exchange of words between them. Vasant apparently ended his life after the murder, the police said.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)