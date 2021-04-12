Man killed in road accident

A 52-year-old watchman of Admar Poornaparajna Pre University College died after he was hit by a motorcycle while walking in Kunjuru in Udupi district on Sunday night, Padubidri Police said.

The Padubidri Police gave the name of deceased as Vasanth Devadiga.

The police said that Devadiga was hit by the motorcycle while he was walking on the mud road adjacent to the Udupi-Mangaluru Road. Devadiga and motorcycle rider Shankar were injured. Devadiga died of injury before he could be taken to hospital.

The police registered a case against Shankar under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering a life) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code.