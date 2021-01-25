Man killed in road accident

A 30-year-old man from Kuttrupady in Kadaba died and 10 were injured in a collision between a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a car near Kunturu village of Kadaba taluk on Sunday.
The Kadaba Police gave the name of the deceased as Naveen (30).
He was driving the car in which his wife, his parents and sister were travelling.
They were returning to Kuttrupady in the car after meeting their distant relative in a nearby place.
At around 4 p.m., Naveen reportedly lost control over the car and rammed the approaching SUV, which was being driven by Babin S.V., who is also from Kuttrupady. There were four more people in the SUV.
The police said that Naveen died on the spot. Among the injured, some have suffered serious injuries.
They have been taken to private hospital in Mangaluru, the police said.
