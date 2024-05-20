ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed in road accident near Padil

Published - May 20, 2024 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old man, identified as Harish, was killed when a car hit the motorbike he was driving on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway near Padil on Monday.

The car, being driven by Anitha, from B.C. Road to Mangaluru, hit the rear of the motorbike that was also headed in the same direction. The accident took place at about 1.10 p.m., the police said. Though Harish was admitted to a nearby hospital immediately, the doctors declared him dead.

The accident took place owing to negligent and rash driving of the car driver, police said.

The Mangaluru Traffic South Police have registered a case in this connection under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

