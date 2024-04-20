Man killed as lightning strikes Kanthavara, 12 houses partially damaged in Udupi district

April 20, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

A man was killed as lightning struck while 12 houses were partially damaged when torrential summer showers poured across Udupi district early Saturday morning (April 20).

The rains also snapped power lines thereby affecting power supply, brought down several trees and damaged roads in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

According to a bulletin from Udupi district administration, one Nithin Poojary, son of Krishnappa Poojary, native of Paladka village in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada district died of lightning at Kanthavara village in Karkala taluk, Udupi district early Saturday morning. As many as 10 houses in Kundapura taluk were partially damaged due to rains and two houses in Karkala taluk were partially damaged due to lightning.

Portion of the Kadabettu Main Road where underground drainage work was going on in Udupi City, was washed away due to heavy rains.

Udupi district received cumulative rainfall of 40.3 mm with Karkala taluk recording 32.2 mm, Kundapura 51.3 mm, Udupi 35.3 mm, Byndoor 19.9 mm, Brahmavara 43.8 mm, Kaup 79.4 mm and Hebri taluk recording 38.8 mm rainfall. Beginning in the wee hours of the day, the rain continued to pour till around 10 a.m. in many parts of the district thereby bringing down the temperature to a considerable extent.

Dakshina Kannada district

Dakshina Kannada district too received moderate rainfall early on Saturday morning while some parts received rains since Friday evening.

A huge tree that fell on the power line abutting Mani-Mysuru NH 275 near Kanakamajalu, Sullia, disrupted power supply to Sullia and surrounding areas and affected vehicular movement for some time on Friday late evening.

Heavy rain with gale winds lashed Mangaluru City bringing respite to residents who were grumbling about the rising mercury levels.

With the contractor chosen for widening the Mangaluru-Tumakuru National Highway 73 between Ujire and Charmadi village in Belthangady taluk digging up the entire stretch of the road, the stretch resembled a slush pool after the region received heavy rains of the season on Saturday early morning. Vehicle drivers on the busy highway that also connects Dharmasthala struggled hard to negotiate the stretch.