Man killed, another injured as van hits lorry

A man was killed and another injured when a van hit a lorry standing by the side of the road at Varambally coming under the Brahmavar police station limits on Wednesday.
According to the police, the complainant, Sheikh Muddasar, was going on his motorcycle from Uppinakote to Brahmavar, when the van driven by Mohammed Irfan, overtook his motorcycle and later hit the rear side of a lorry which was standing on the left side of the road at Varambally.
The van went and got stuck into the lorry.
When the van was pulled out of the lorry, Irfan’s father Ismail, who was sitting in the van, was found dead.
Irfan too got injured in the accident and was rushed to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal.
A case has been registered at Brahmavar police station.
Investigation is on, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor