Man killed, another injured as van hits lorry

A man was killed and another injured when a van hit a lorry standing by the side of the road at Varambally coming under the Brahmavar police station limits on Wednesday.

According to the police, the complainant, Sheikh Muddasar, was going on his motorcycle from Uppinakote to Brahmavar, when the van driven by Mohammed Irfan, overtook his motorcycle and later hit the rear side of a lorry which was standing on the left side of the road at Varambally.

The van went and got stuck into the lorry.

When the van was pulled out of the lorry, Irfan’s father Ismail, who was sitting in the van, was found dead.

Irfan too got injured in the accident and was rushed to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal.

A case has been registered at Brahmavar police station.

Investigation is on, the police said.