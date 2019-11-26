Man injured as unknown persons open fire

A resident of Kabaka Kalandadkka near Puttur was injured when unknown persons opened fire from a pistol-like weapon on Tuesday. He was shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.
According to the police, unknown persons opened fire at Abul Khader (35) near his house at about 6.30 p.m. from a pistol-like weapon. The bullets hit Khader’s chest.
However, the injured managed to escape from the assailants and reach Kabaka town under Puttur Town Police Station limits in his car. Later, local people shifted him to Mangaluru, the police said.
A special team has been constituted to arrest the assailants, the police added.
