Man impersonates PMO official for special darshan at Udupi Krishna Mutt

A man impersonated the Under Secretary (Parliament) at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and got a special darshan at Udupi Sri Krishman Mutt or Temple on October 10.

In the complaint with Udupi Town police, Nandan, the Manager of Paryaya Puhtige Mutt, said Puthige Mutt Diwan Nagaraj Achaya received a call on October 9 night from a person named Uday. He claimed he was the Under Secretary (Parliament) at the PMO and sought arrangements for his visit to the temple, along with his family members.

Uday came to the Krishna Mutt around 12.30 a.m. on October 10 in a vehicle registered in Bengaluru. ‘Govt. of India’ in red colour and “Army” were written respectively on the front and rear ends of the vehicle.

After Uday and his family members had a special darshan on October 10 at 9 a.m., Mr. Acharya who got suspicious confronted Uday. As he failed to give a convincing reply, Mr. Acharya checked the PMO website and did not find any formation about Uday, Nandan stated.

The cheating complaint by Nandan was registered by the Udupi Town police for offences punishable under Sections 319(2), 318(4) and 350(2) of Bharaitya Nyaya Sanhita.