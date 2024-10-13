GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man impersonates PMO official for special darshan at Udupi Krishna Mutt

Published - October 13, 2024 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A man impersonated the Under Secretary (Parliament) at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and got a special darshan at Udupi Sri Krishman Mutt or Temple on October 10.

In the complaint with Udupi Town police, Nandan, the Manager of Paryaya Puhtige Mutt, said Puthige Mutt Diwan Nagaraj Achaya received a call on October 9 night from a person named Uday. He claimed he was the Under Secretary (Parliament) at the PMO and sought arrangements for his visit to the temple, along with his family members.

Uday came to the Krishna Mutt around 12.30 a.m. on October 10 in a vehicle registered in Bengaluru. ‘Govt. of India’ in red colour and “Army” were written respectively on the front and rear ends of the vehicle.

After Uday and his family members had a special darshan on October 10 at 9 a.m., Mr. Acharya who got suspicious confronted Uday. As he failed to give a convincing reply, Mr. Acharya checked the PMO website and did not find any formation about Uday, Nandan stated.

The cheating complaint by Nandan was registered by the Udupi Town police for offences punishable under Sections 319(2), 318(4) and 350(2) of Bharaitya Nyaya Sanhita.

Published - October 13, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.