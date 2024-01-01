GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held on charge of raping minor

January 01, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Ullal police have arrested Mohammed Razeen, 25, a resident of Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district over the alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl.

The police said the girl alleged that four months ago Razeen called her to Pumpwell junction in Mangaluru and took her in his autorickshaw to a rented accommodation at Kumpala. After promising to marry her, he sexually assaulted her, the girl alleged.

Following a complaint, Razeen was arrested for offences punishable under POCSO Act and under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

