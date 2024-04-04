ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charge of possessing live bullets, unauthorised items

April 04, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi district police arrested a 40-year-old person with criminal antecedents on charges of possessing live bullets, teeth of wild animals, cannabis, and sharp weapons, during a raid on April 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police gave the name of the accused as Diwakar Acharya, resident of Onthibteeu in Hiriyadka. Cases under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, NDPS Act, and Excise Act were booked against the accused who was sent to judicial custody, the police said.

Personnel from Brahmavara, Hiriyadka, and Manipal police stations launched a joint raid on April 2 against persons with criminal antecedents to check their activities ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. They got information that a few people were storing weapons and other unauthorised items in the runup to the polls. Raids were conducted in Cherkady, Manipal, Hiriyadka, and surrounding areas.

While no unauthorised items were found at two houses in Cherkady, live bullets and other items were found in Acharya’s house at Hiriyadka. He is an accused in two murder cases and a shootout case, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US