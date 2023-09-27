HamberMenu
Man held on charge of misbehaving with customer care executive of pvt. hospital

September 27, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kankanady Town police arrested Ashik, 32, a resident of Vyasa Nagar in Kadri, for allegedly misbehaving with the customer care executive of a private hospital and damaging a few assets of the hospital on Monday afternoon.

In a complaint, the 30-year-old executive of Indiana Hospital said Ashik had come with his mother Shakeela, who was to get admitted for treatment. As she was taking the personal details from Shakeela and filling the hospital form, Ashik lost cool and spoke rudely with the executive. He allegedly pushed her aside and also damaged a few articles of the hospital kept in the reception area.

The police registered a case under Sections 323, 354 and 504 of Indian Penal Code and under Sections 3 and 4 of Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property In Medicare Services Institutions Act 2009. Ashik was produced before the 7th Judicial Magistrate First Class Court, which remanded him in 15 days of judicial custody, the police said.

