Man held for threatening toll plaza worker with pistol

The Surathkal police on Thursday arrested a Kasaragod resident on charges of threatening a toll plaza worker with a pistol while refusing to pay toll for his car.
The police gave the name of the accused as Rafeeq K.N.P., 36, son of Mohammed Kunhi, Kasaragod in Kerala.
Complainant Yajnesh Karkera told the police that the accused refused to pay toll while passing through the NHAI toll plaza at NITK, near Surathkal, in his car (KL 60 H 5500) around 2.40 p.m. on Thursday.
When Anuradha, employed at the booth insisted on the payment, the accused allegedly took out a pistol, brandished it at her and challenged her to collect the toll.
Later, the police arrested him and seized the car as well as the pistol, said a communique.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.