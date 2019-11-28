Man held for threatening toll plaza worker with pistol

The Surathkal police on Thursday arrested a Kasaragod resident on charges of threatening a toll plaza worker with a pistol while refusing to pay toll for his car.

The police gave the name of the accused as Rafeeq K.N.P., 36, son of Mohammed Kunhi, Kasaragod in Kerala.

Complainant Yajnesh Karkera told the police that the accused refused to pay toll while passing through the NHAI toll plaza at NITK, near Surathkal, in his car (KL 60 H 5500) around 2.40 p.m. on Thursday.

When Anuradha, employed at the booth insisted on the payment, the accused allegedly took out a pistol, brandished it at her and challenged her to collect the toll.

Later, the police arrested him and seized the car as well as the pistol, said a communique.