Mangaluru

Man held for threatening toll plaza worker with pistol

more-in

The Surathkal police on Thursday arrested a Kasaragod resident on charges of threatening a toll plaza worker with a pistol while refusing to pay toll for his car.

The police gave the name of the accused as Rafeeq K.N.P., 36, son of Mohammed Kunhi, Kasaragod in Kerala.

Complainant Yajnesh Karkera told the police that the accused refused to pay toll while passing through the NHAI toll plaza at NITK, near Surathkal, in his car (KL 60 H 5500) around 2.40 p.m. on Thursday.

When Anuradha, employed at the booth insisted on the payment, the accused allegedly took out a pistol, brandished it at her and challenged her to collect the toll.

Later, the police arrested him and seized the car as well as the pistol, said a communique.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka Kerala Mangaluru
Kasaragod
Kerala
crime
police
Mangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 11:31:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/man-held-for-threatening-toll-plaza-worker-with-pistol/article30110109.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY