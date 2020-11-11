Man held for posing as TTE, collecting money

Mangaluru

11 November 2020 23:45 IST

The Udupi Police have arrested Ganesh Naika for allegedly taking money from a few people while posing as travelling ticket examiner in the Konkan Railway Corporation.

The police said that Naika was accused of taking ₹ 20,000 and some documents from Mathais, a security guard in a private hospital, on October 25. Naika reportedly promised Mathais a job in the Railways. He had earlier taken money from Vanita after giving her a fake appointment letter.

Following a complaint by Mathais, a team of Udupi Police, led by Circle Inspector Manjunath, arrested Naika, who is a resident of Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district.

