Man held for murdering his children

A 42-year-old man was arrested for the murder of his three children and attempting to kill his 38-year old wife in Padmanur in Mulki Police limits on Thursday evening.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Rashmitha (13), Uday (11) and Dakshith (4).

The police said that Hitesh Shettigar pushed his three children and his wife Lakshmi into a well near his house. He also jumped into the well. Neighbours rushed and rescued Shettigar and Lakshmi. The three children died.

The police said that Shettigar has been booked for an offence punishable under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code. Shettigar, a tender coconut vendor, was under financial distress, the police said.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)