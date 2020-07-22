Man held for illegalcattle transportation

MANGALURU

22 July 2020 18:59 IST

The Kollur Police in Udupi district on Wednesday arrested Unni Monu (65) of Kundapur on the charge of transporting cattle illegally.

The police said that a group of local residents on Tuesday night stopped a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) near Marnakatte and found two head of cattle. They also stopped a vehicle that was following the MUV.

The police rushed to the spot and found that Monu did not have documents supporting transportation of cattle.

Advertising

Advertising

On Wednesday, a resident of Marnakatte filed a complaint accusing Monu of stealing cattle from his cowshed. Monu was arrested for an offence under Section 378 of Indian Penal Code and also for an offence under the provisions of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle that was following the MUV was taking workers for spraying pesticide in a nearby farm. After ascertaining that he was not associated with Monu, he was allowed to go on Tuesday night, the police said.