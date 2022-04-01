Man gets three years imprisonment for creating communal trouble in Udupi

Special Correspondent April 01, 2022 20:40 IST

A magistrate court in Udupi on Thursday sentenced Ankit Kumpala to three years of simple imprisonment and imposed fine of ₹10,000 for damaging property of a masjid and fomenting communal unrest.

Kumpala, a native of Kondankooru village in Puttur of Udupi, was accused of entering Noorulla Masjid in Adi Udupi on January 29, 2017, and damaging the window panes. He then reportedly threw stones at the place where devotees pray.

First Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate and JMFC, Shyam Prakash, sentenced Kumpala to three years of simple imprisonment and imposed fine of ₹7,000 for the offence punishable under Section 153A(1)(b) (committing act which is prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was also sentenced to two years of simple imprisonment and imposed fine of ₹2,500 for the offence punishable under Section 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of IPC. Kumpala was also sentenced to three months of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹500 for offence punishable under Section 447 (criminal trespass) of IPC. All the sentences will run concurrently, the the Magistrate said.