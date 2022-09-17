Man gets eight months imprisonment for damaging ATM door in Mangaluru

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 17, 2022 20:24 IST

A city magistrate court sentenced 20-year-old Maneesh of Matadakani to eight months of simple imprisonment and fined him ₹5,500 for damaging the door of a Canara Bank ATM in Matadakani.

Maneesh was accused of throwing stones at the glass door of the ATM and damaging it on July 9, 2020. Then sub Inspector of Barke police, Haron Akthar, filed a chargsheet.

The 6th Judicial Magistrate First Class, H.S. Poojashree, sentenced Maneesh to eight months imprisonment and fined ₹2,000 for the offence punishable under Section 2 (A) of Karnataka Prevention of Damage To Person and Property Act.

The magistrate imposed fine of ₹3,500 for the offence punishable under Section 427 of Indian Penal Code.

Prosecution was represented by Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor B. Mohan Kumar.

