Mangaluru

Man gets 20 years in jail for rape

Special Correspondent MANGALURU July 26, 2022 23:30 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 23:30 IST

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court-2, K.M. Radhakrishna, on Tuesday sentenced 68-year-old Abdul Azeez to 20 years in jail and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on finding him guilty of sexually assaulting his daughter in Vitla Police limits in March 2020.

The judge convicted Azeez of an offence punishable under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The case was investigated by the then Police Inspector T.D. Nagaraj. Special Public Prosecutor Venkatramana Swamy prosecuted the case.

