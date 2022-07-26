Man gets 20 years in jail for rape
Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court-2, K.M. Radhakrishna, on Tuesday sentenced 68-year-old Abdul Azeez to 20 years in jail and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on finding him guilty of sexually assaulting his daughter in Vitla Police limits in March 2020.
The judge convicted Azeez of an offence punishable under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
The case was investigated by the then Police Inspector T.D. Nagaraj. Special Public Prosecutor Venkatramana Swamy prosecuted the case.
