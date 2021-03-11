Man gets 10 years RI for sexually abusing minors

Udupi Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court,-1, Yadav Vanamala Anandrao, has sentenced 42-year-old Chandra K. Hemmadi to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on finding him guilty of sexually abusing a boy.

The judge also sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 for the offence under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

All the sentences will run concurrently, the judge said in her judgement on Monday (March 8).

Chandra Hemmadi was accused of sexually abusing as many as 21 boys in Byndoor, Gangolli, Kollur and Kundapur police station limits of Udupi district in 2018. Hemmadi claimed to be journalist and visited interior places in the district. He promised villagers to write about issues affecting them. He convinced many parents to send their children with him by telling them that he feared walking alone in the forests.

Some of the boys, who were under trauma following the incident, underwent counselling wherein they revealed the crime. The Byndoor police registered a case and arrested Hemmadi. The conviction on March 8 was the first of the 21 cases tried against him.As many as 15 witnesses were examined.

In the judgement, the judge said of the total fine of ₹10,000, ₹5,000 should be paid as compensation to the victim.