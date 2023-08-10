HamberMenu
Man from Raichur who sexually assaulted engineering student by posing as police officer arrested

August 10, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru women police have arrested a 22-year-old man from Raichur for posing as a police officer and sexually assaulting and stalking a 19-year-old engineering student.

The police gave the name of the arrested as Yamnur. In the complaint filed on August 8, the victim said she got in touch with Yamnur through Instagram and he posed himself as a police sub-inspector of Mangaluru Rural police station. He had taken some identification documents of her family members by promising them a job.

In May 2023, he took her to Kadri Manjunatha temple and then to Tannirbhavi beach where he took some intimate pictures. After threatening to post the pictures on social media, Yamnur forced the complainant to come to a lodge at Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, where she was sexually assaulted. A few days later, he sexually assaulted her in a lodge at Mulky Kinnigoli, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

She said Yamnur threatened of posting her nude pictures on social media and demanded ₹1.5 lakh for deleting the pictures.

The police searched and arrested Yamnur from a place in Mangaluru on Wednesday. He has been accused of offences punishable under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 354 (D) (stalking), 386 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 170 (personating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and also under 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act. Yemnur was produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded him in 15 days of judicial custody.

The police said Yamnur was a street play artist and he made use of his police costume to cheat the victim.

