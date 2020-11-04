Man found murdered in his house

A 60-year-old distributor of products of a Mumbai-based fast moving consumer goods company was murdered in his house in Malli Layout in Kavoor Police Station limits here on Tuesday afternoon.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Surendran (60), a native of Kerala, who has been living in the city for the past 17 years. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vinay Gaonkar said that he was a distributor of products of Jyothy Laboratories. He was living with his wife, who runs a software firm.

Mr. Gaonkar said that unidentified persons attacked Surendran soon after he returned home at around 1 p.m. His wife had gone out on work.

The assailants used sharp weapons to assault Surendran.

A representative of a local cable network came to the house soon after and found the body of Surendran in the hall. He alerted neighbours who informed the police. Surendran’s wife who returned home was shocked to hear about her husband’s death. “She is still in shock and we are yet to hear from her,” Mr. Gaonkar said.