Man found dead on railway tracks at Thekkatte in Udupi district

Special Correspondent July 16, 2022 23:45 IST

A 52-year-old man was found dead near the railway track at Thekkatte in Udupi district on Friday.

It is suspected that he could have fallen accidentally from the moving Mangala Lakshadweep Express train while travelling from Mumbai to Mangaluru.

The deceased was identified as Nithyananda Shet, a resident of Dongarakeri in Mangaluru. He was working at a food production factory.

Police said that Nithyananda had been to Mumbai to participate in a religious programme. The members of his community had accompanied him in the same train. When the train reached Mangaluru Junction Railway Station, they realised that Nithyanand was missing.

A railway track man found the body near the track close to Mahakali Temple, Kedoor near Thekkatte at 8.15 a.m. on Friday. The identify of the person was revealed after checking his mobile phone.

Kota police in Udupi have registered a case.