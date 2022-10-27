Man found dead after murdering his wife

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 27, 2022 23:24 IST

A 55-year-old man smothered his 46-year-old wife to death and ended his life by hanging himself to death from a tree in Pilar on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar gave the names of the deceased as Shivanand and Shobha.

Mr. Kumar told reporters that Shivanand had fights with his wife Shobha suspecting her fidelity several times in the last 22 years of their marriage. On Thursday too, he had a fight with Shobha and he smothered her to death in the bedroom. He then called his relatives to come to his house with garlands.

His relatives found Shivanand hanging from the tree in the backyard of the house.

Forensic experts have, prima facie, found that Shivanand murdered his wife before ending his life. The police recovered a note purportedly written by Shivanand. The couple’s son, Karthik, has given a complaint accusing his father of murdering his mother, Mr. Kumar said.

“This is being investigated as a case of murder. Since the accused is no more, an abated charge-sheet will be filed,” he said and added that the investigation officer will look into other possible reasons for the incident. The man with whom Shivanand suspected that his wife had had a relationship will also be questioned, Mr. Kumar added. A case has been registered in the Ullal Police Station, he said.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104.)

