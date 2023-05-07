HamberMenu
Man externed to Ballari

May 07, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Anshu Kumar on Friday ordered externment of Lokesh, a resident of Kodikere in Surathkal, to Ballari.

In an order, Mr. Kumar said Lokesh, who is accused in several criminal cases, had been externed a month ago from Dakshina Kannada to Shivamogga district. The order was passed to maintain peace and order in Dakshina Kannada and was in force for a period of one year.

During a recent review of exterened persons, the police found Lokesh in a place in Belthangady. As he had violated the externment order, the police secured Lokesh and produced him before Mr. Kumar on Friday. Mr. Kumar then ordered externment of Lokesh to Ballari district.

