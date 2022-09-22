Man dies, son injured as motorcycle hits them

ADVERTISEMENT

A 40-year-old man died and his six-year-old son was injured after they were hit by a motorcycle near Bantakal, Shirva, in Udupi district on Wednesday.

The Shirva Police said that Sharanappa Balappa Ganjihal, his wife Manjula and their son Shravan Kumar had come to Bantakal town to purchase grocery.

After buying grocery, all the three were waiting for a bus by the side of the State Highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

A motorcycle that came from Shankarapura Ganjihal hit Sharanappa and Shravan Kumar. The two turned unconscious as they fell to the ground. The motorcyclist fled from the spot.

And, Manjula sought the help of passersby to shift the injured to a hospital.

Sharanappa Ganjihal died of injury late on Wednesday night. Shravan Kumar is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the motorcyclist for an offence punishable under Sections 278 and 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code.